100 years after it disappeared, a gia...

100 years after it disappeared, a giant Florida watermelon is brought back to life

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

Under a mossy live oak on farmer Will Crum's farm, chef Greg Baker thumped a watermelon. They both listened - a low tone, a little hollow-sounding.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sumter Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Nails 23 (Jun '15) Apr '17 Pissex off 2
Puppy Tails Grooming by Lacey Mullins (Jan '16) Mar '17 Louise 7
Review: Proactive Auto & Finance LLC (Sep '13) Mar '17 Too trusting 2
Is Sumter a good place to raise kids? (Oct '08) Mar '17 Captain Blasio 134
Looking 4 Rasharn D. Gibson (Aug '07) Jan '17 Mstbrown 11
gay skype #crossdresser (Jul '15) Dec '16 Sexttoo 2
Pastor Larry Durant Charged with Sex Crimes wit... (Jun '13) Oct '16 Sarge 22
See all Sumter Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sumter Forum Now

Sumter Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sumter Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Health Care
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Sumter, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,427 • Total comments across all topics: 281,630,452

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC