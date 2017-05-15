What's four football fields long and floats on water?
Watch this drone footage as the COSCO Development, the first Post Panamax super tanker arrives in Savannah Ga. on Thursday, May 11, 2017 as it makes its way to the Georgia Ports Authority.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sumter Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Nails 23 (Jun '15)
|Apr '17
|Pissex off
|2
|Puppy Tails Grooming by Lacey Mullins (Jan '16)
|Mar '17
|Louise
|7
|Review: Proactive Auto & Finance LLC (Sep '13)
|Mar '17
|Too trusting
|2
|Is Sumter a good place to raise kids? (Oct '08)
|Mar '17
|Captain Blasio
|134
|Looking 4 Rasharn D. Gibson (Aug '07)
|Jan '17
|Mstbrown
|11
|gay skype #crossdresser (Jul '15)
|Dec '16
|Sexttoo
|2
|Pastor Larry Durant Charged with Sex Crimes wit... (Jun '13)
|Oct '16
|Sarge
|22
Find what you want!
Search Sumter Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC