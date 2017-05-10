Undercover heroin investigation in Su...

Undercover heroin investigation in Sumter leads to arrest

Thursday May 4

Terrance Deangelo Haynesworth, 35, of Angle Street was arrested Wednesday and charged with nine counts of distribution of heroin and nine counts of distribution within a half-mile of a school. The police department says undercover officers made several drug purchases in the area of Sampson, Liberty and Purdy Streets.

