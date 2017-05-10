Undercover heroin investigation in Sumter leads to arrest
Terrance Deangelo Haynesworth, 35, of Angle Street was arrested Wednesday and charged with nine counts of distribution of heroin and nine counts of distribution within a half-mile of a school. The police department says undercover officers made several drug purchases in the area of Sampson, Liberty and Purdy Streets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Add your comments below
Sumter Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Nails 23 (Jun '15)
|Apr 11
|Pissex off
|2
|Puppy Tails Grooming by Lacey Mullins (Jan '16)
|Mar '17
|Louise
|7
|Review: Proactive Auto & Finance LLC (Sep '13)
|Mar '17
|Too trusting
|2
|Is Sumter a good place to raise kids? (Oct '08)
|Mar '17
|Captain Blasio
|134
|Looking 4 Rasharn D. Gibson (Aug '07)
|Jan '17
|Mstbrown
|11
|gay skype #crossdresser (Jul '15)
|Dec '16
|Sexttoo
|2
|Pastor Larry Durant Charged with Sex Crimes wit... (Jun '13)
|Oct '16
|Sarge
|22
Find what you want!
Search Sumter Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC