Sumter man charged with attempted murder after stabbing girlfriend

Tuesday May 16 Read more: The Island Packet

A Sumter man was arrested Sunday by the Sumter County Sheriff's Office after he allegedly attacked his ex-girlfriend, stabbing her several times. Leon Napoleon Davis, 39, was charged with attempted murder; four counts of kidnapping; possession of a weapon during a violent crime; and two counts of first degree assault and battery, according to public information officer Ken Bell.

