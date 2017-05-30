Gunman wanted in Sumter for shooting at apartment
The Sumter Police Department is searching for a suspect who is accused of shooting at an apartment complex earlier this week. Police said Marquis Porcher, 23, is wanted for attempted murder after he shot at the Friendship Apartments in Sumter on May 22. No one was hit by the gunfire, but a vehicle parked at the complex was struck.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Add your comments below
Sumter Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Nails 23 (Jun '15)
|Apr '17
|Pissex off
|2
|Puppy Tails Grooming by Lacey Mullins (Jan '16)
|Mar '17
|Louise
|7
|Review: Proactive Auto & Finance LLC (Sep '13)
|Mar '17
|Too trusting
|2
|Is Sumter a good place to raise kids? (Oct '08)
|Mar '17
|Captain Blasio
|134
|Looking 4 Rasharn D. Gibson (Aug '07)
|Jan '17
|Mstbrown
|11
|gay skype #crossdresser (Jul '15)
|Dec '16
|Sexttoo
|2
|Pastor Larry Durant Charged with Sex Crimes wit... (Jun '13)
|Oct '16
|Sarge
|22
Find what you want!
Search Sumter Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC