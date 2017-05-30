Gunman wanted in Sumter for shooting ...

Gunman wanted in Sumter for shooting at apartment

Wednesday May 24

The Sumter Police Department is searching for a suspect who is accused of shooting at an apartment complex earlier this week. Police said Marquis Porcher, 23, is wanted for attempted murder after he shot at the Friendship Apartments in Sumter on May 22. No one was hit by the gunfire, but a vehicle parked at the complex was struck.

