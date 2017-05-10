Fighting for the 5th District: GOP fo...

Fighting for the 5th District: GOP foes battle in runoff while...

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday May 7 Read more: Post and Courier

Three candidates remain in South Carolina's highly contested special congressional election to succeed Mick Mulvaney, a race that will determine whether the Republican Party maintains control of a seat they have held since the rise of the tea party or if the Democrats can flip a district that was once solidly blue. With five Republican challengers out of the race following Tuesday's primary, GOP voters will now have to choose between state Rep. Tommy Pope and former lawmaker Ralph Norman, both of Rock Hill, in a runoff election on May 16. Democrat Archie Parnell, a former tax attorney and congressional staffer from Sumter who beat two primary foes last week, will get a head start in the June 20 general election.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sumter Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Nails 23 (Jun '15) Apr 11 Pissex off 2
Puppy Tails Grooming by Lacey Mullins (Jan '16) Mar '17 Louise 7
Review: Proactive Auto & Finance LLC (Sep '13) Mar '17 Too trusting 2
Is Sumter a good place to raise kids? (Oct '08) Mar '17 Captain Blasio 134
Looking 4 Rasharn D. Gibson (Aug '07) Jan '17 Mstbrown 11
gay skype #crossdresser (Jul '15) Dec '16 Sexttoo 2
Pastor Larry Durant Charged with Sex Crimes wit... (Jun '13) Oct '16 Sarge 22
See all Sumter Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sumter Forum Now

Sumter Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sumter Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Sumter, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,944 • Total comments across all topics: 280,938,028

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC