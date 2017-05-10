Fighting for the 5th District: GOP foes battle in runoff while...

Three candidates remain in South Carolina's highly contested special congressional election to succeed Mick Mulvaney, a race that will determine whether the Republican Party maintains control of a seat they have held since the rise of the tea party or if the Democrats can flip a district that was once solidly blue. With five Republican challengers out of the race following Tuesday's primary, GOP voters will now have to choose between state Rep. Tommy Pope and former lawmaker Ralph Norman, both of Rock Hill, in a runoff election on May 16. Democrat Archie Parnell, a former tax attorney and congressional staffer from Sumter who beat two primary foes last week, will get a head start in the June 20 general election.

