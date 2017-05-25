Conservative Republican to Joust with Brawley for Lower Richland Seat
Democratic candidate Wendy Brawley will face Republican Bill Strickland in a June 20 special election for the District 70 seat. The race to fill the South Carolina House District 70 seat once held by late state Rep. Joe Neal has been narrowed to two candidates.
