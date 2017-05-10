Check your tickets: $150,000 Powerbal...

Check your tickets: $150,000 Powerball ticket sold in Sumter

Monday May 8

The South Carolina Education Lottery says a Powerball ticket from Saturday's drawing worth $150,000 was sold in Sumter. The ticket was purchased at the Food Lion on Highway 15 South.

