Air Canada: Welcome to Savannah-Hilton Head

This video provided by Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce shows the arrival of passengers from the inaugural flight of Air Canada at Savannah Hilton Head International Airport. Take a look inside some of Hilton Head Island's most expensive, exclusive rentals on Airbnb and see how much they cost Fidget Spinners are one of the hottest toys in the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.