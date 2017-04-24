Sumter woman arrested after vehicle d...

Sumter woman arrested after vehicle drags officer in 2015 pleads guilty to shoplifting

Tuesday Apr 18

Dash camera video shows two officers clinging to the SUV allegedly driven by Laquandra Borden as she flees a traffic stop. HORRY COUNTY, SC A Sumter woman who involved in an incident where a police officer was dragged through a Walmart parking lot in November 2015 has pleaded guilty to shoplifting in connection with that incident.

