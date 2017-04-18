Sumter man quitting job, going fishin...

Sumter man quitting job, going fishing after winning $1 million in lottery

A Sumter man says he's quitting his job and spending more time fishing after winning $1 million in the South Carolina Education Lottery. The man, who didn't want to be identified, says he bought just one ticket at the S and S Tobacco Store on Myrtle Street in Sumter.

