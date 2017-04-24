Sumter Co. deputies: No credible thre...

Sumter Co. deputies: No credible threat at middle school

Tuesday Apr 18

Deputies were called to Hillcrest Middle School on Peach Orchard Rd in Dalzell after someone reported on social media Monday night that they were going to shoot up the school Tuesday morning. According to Ken Bell with the Sumter County Sheriff's Office, "initial reports are that no one has been shot, the school has not been 'shot up' and there is no indication that this is a credible threat."

