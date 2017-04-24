Solicitor to announce decision in cas...

Solicitor to announce decision in case of man allegedly shot 19 times by police

13 hrs ago Read more: WIS-TV Columbia

The Third Circuit Solicitor's Office will hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon to announce a decision on a use of force case that family members say saw an unarmed man shot 19 times. Solicitor Ernest A. Finney III will discuss the case of Waltki Cermoun Williams at 2 p.m. at the Sumter County Judicial Center.

