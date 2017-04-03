Sheriff: 2 Sumter siblings abused mother, left in her own bodily fluids
Two Sumter County siblings were arrested and charged with abusing and not caring for their 66-year-old mother, according to the Sumter Co. Sheriff's Office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIS-TV Columbia.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sumter Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Puppy Tails Grooming by Lacey Mullins (Jan '16)
|Mar 28
|Louise
|7
|Review: Proactive Auto & Finance LLC (Sep '13)
|Mar 24
|Too trusting
|2
|Is Sumter a good place to raise kids? (Oct '08)
|Mar 18
|Captain Blasio
|134
|Looking 4 Rasharn D. Gibson (Aug '07)
|Jan '17
|Mstbrown
|11
|gay skype #crossdresser (Jul '15)
|Dec '16
|Sexttoo
|2
|Pastor Larry Durant Charged with Sex Crimes wit... (Jun '13)
|Oct '16
|Sarge
|22
|dump trump
|Oct '16
|Sarge
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sumter Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC