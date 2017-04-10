Report: Charleston County has one of ...

Report: Charleston County has one of lowest rental yields in S.C.

Charleston County is one of the worst places in the state to buy single-family rental properties, according to a market report from Attom Data Solutions . The property database company analyzed single-family rental returns in 375 U.S. counties with populations of at least 100,000.

