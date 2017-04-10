Murals Coming to City Parking Garages
Columbia City Council recently gave its approval for the painting of two murals on city parking garages, one on the Taylor Street garage and the other on the Cannon Garage. This is the proposal for the Taylor Street garage, with the mural expected to be completed in advance of April 20's Indie Grits festival.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Free Times.
