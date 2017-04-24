Kenneth Hill

A memorial service to honor the life of Kenneth Barnes Hill, 89, of Camden, SC, will be held at 1:30 PM, Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at Bethesda Presbyterian Church. Rev. John Hallman will officiate.

