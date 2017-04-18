Former Gamecock to make MLB debut Wed...

Former Gamecock to make MLB debut Wednesday with Yankees

Wednesday Apr 12

Former South Carolina left-handed pitcher and Sumter native Jordan Montgomery is the scheduled starter for the New York Yankees on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays. Scheduled to make his Major League Baseball debut, Montgomery will become the 49th player in South Carolina history to make it to the Majors.

