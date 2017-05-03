Former Florence County corrections officer charged with misconduct, providing contraband to inmate
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC A former Florence County Detention Center corrections officer is facing charges after allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with an inmate and providing an inmate with a cellphone. According to a press release from the Florence County Sheriff's Office, Erica Brown, 28, of Sumter, was arrested Tuesday and charged with misconduct in office and furnishing contraband to a prisoner.
