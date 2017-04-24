Deputies: Pair purchases prepaid debi...

Deputies: Pair purchases prepaid debit cards with fake cash

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 20 Read more: WIS-TV Columbia

Sumter police are asking for the community's help in identifying a man and a woman who used counterfeit money to purchase prepaid debit cards at a local business. Anyone who may recognize them is urged to contact the Sumter Police Department at 436-2700.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIS-TV Columbia.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sumter Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Nails 23 (Jun '15) Apr 11 Pissex off 2
Puppy Tails Grooming by Lacey Mullins (Jan '16) Mar 28 Louise 7
Review: Proactive Auto & Finance LLC (Sep '13) Mar '17 Too trusting 2
Is Sumter a good place to raise kids? (Oct '08) Mar '17 Captain Blasio 134
Looking 4 Rasharn D. Gibson (Aug '07) Jan '17 Mstbrown 11
gay skype #crossdresser (Jul '15) Dec '16 Sexttoo 2
Pastor Larry Durant Charged with Sex Crimes wit... (Jun '13) Oct '16 Sarge 22
See all Sumter Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sumter Forum Now

Sumter Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sumter Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Sumter, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,573 • Total comments across all topics: 280,580,101

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC