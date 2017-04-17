Congressional candidate visits Newber...

Congressional candidate visits Newberry -

Tuesday Apr 11

Tom and Adele Pope hosted a meet and greet reception recently for Archie Parnell, a Democratic candidate in the upcoming Fifth Congressional District primary on May 2. Pope, a local attorney who served as state Senator for a number of years, is co-chairman of Parnell's Newberry County campaign.Approximately 50 people attended the event. Parnell, originally from Sumter, is a businessman and tax attorney who worked for the U.S. House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee, the Justice Department, and then as a senior leader at some of the biggest American companies in the world.

