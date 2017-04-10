City council approves demolition fund...

City council approves demolition funding resolution

At least eight more -- and possibly 10 -- blighted homes could be demolished in the coming weeks in Camden. Tuesday evening, Camden City Council unanimously passed a resolution authorizing the city to advance $100,000 to the Santee-Lynches Regional Development Corporation .

