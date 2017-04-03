Car collision shuts down major highway

Saturday Apr 1

The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a collision in Sumter that caused a major roadway to be shut down. The collision happened Saturday afternoon near the intersection of US 378 and SC 261 not far from Shaw Air Force Base.

