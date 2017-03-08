You may not need a passport to fly in the U.S. if Real ID legislation clears SC senate
The S.C. House on Wednesday passed, 100-3, a measure that would bring the state's driver's licenses in line with federal security standards. Called Real ID, the new licenses are required for S.C. citizens to be able to use their driver's licenses to enter military installations, federal buildings or even board an airliner.
