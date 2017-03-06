Sumter woman identified, killed after accidentally setting self on fire
The Sumter County Sheriff's Office is investigating after they say a woman died after accidentally set herself on fire while burning trash. Sumter County Sheriff's Office spokesman Ken Bell said deputies were called to the scene on Wrangler Trail on Tuesday afternoon and found Hall's body.
