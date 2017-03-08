Sheriff: Sumter man confesses to 1987...

Sheriff: Sumter man confesses to 1987 death

The Richland County sheriff says a Sumter man has confessed to killing a woman nearly 30 years ago. Sheriff Leon Lott told reporters in Columbia on Wednesday that DNA evidence provided the evidence to link 53-year-olda to the death of 34-year-old Patricia Ann Green.

