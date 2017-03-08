Funeral service for Master Rosheed Jae-Von Goodwin, 12, of 4395 Frisco Branch Road in Sumter, SC, will be held Saturday, March 11, 2017, 1:00PM at Greater Faith & Joy Tabernacle, 1474 Hwy 601 South in Lugoff, SC with burial in St. Peter United Methodist Church cemetery, Flint Hill Road in Camden. Collins Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Camden Chronicle Independent.