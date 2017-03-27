Lawsuit filed against Sumter police i...

Lawsuit filed against Sumter police in officer-involved shooting case

Monday Mar 27 Read more: Post and Courier

A lawsuit has been filed accusing the City of Sumter and the Sumter Police Department of gross negligence and wrongful death after officers shot and killed 35-year-old Waltki Cermoun Williams in December. Officers pursued Williams in his red SUV on December 10 after responding to the Sumter Mall.

