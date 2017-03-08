How Irish is Beaufort County?
Irish is the second most common ancestry in America, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. But how do the numbers look for Beaufort County? Hint: One town in the area actually claims to have more Irish ancestry than any other.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sumter Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Sumter a good place to raise kids? (Oct '08)
|Feb '17
|Mom4
|131
|Puppy Tails Grooming by Lacey Mullins (Jan '16)
|Feb '17
|lettinghimgo4ever
|6
|Looking 4 Rasharn D. Gibson (Aug '07)
|Jan '17
|Mstbrown
|11
|gay skype #crossdresser (Jul '15)
|Dec '16
|Sexttoo
|2
|Pastor Larry Durant Charged with Sex Crimes wit... (Jun '13)
|Oct '16
|Sarge
|22
|dump trump
|Oct '16
|Sarge
|2
|Marshall Vann Page
|Oct '16
|Take noticed
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sumter Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC