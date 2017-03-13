Guess which '80s rap duo is headlining the annual Love, Peace & Hip-Hop Festival in Columbia...

Ready to have some flashbacks with an old school hip-hop duo in the Cola City? Get your hi-top fades ready and practice you funky Charleston - check out who's headlining the annual Love, Peace & Hip-Hop Festival from our friends at Palmetto Weekend! A spokesman for Britain's prime minister says the White House has promised that it won't repeat a claim that U.K. spies snooped on U.S. President Donald Trump. A spokesman for Britain's prime minister says the White House has promised that it won't repeat a claim that U.K. spies snooped on U.S. President Donald Trump.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIS-TV Columbia.