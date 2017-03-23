Grant Baylor Wins Alligator Enduro

Grant Baylor outran his brother, Steward, in the final test of the day to claim the overall win at the Alligator Enduro in Florida. KR4 Arrive-n-Ride Husqvarna's Grant Baylor turned up the heat in the final test of the day to capture a come-from-behind victory at this weekend's Alligator National Enduro, round two of the 2017 Kenda AMA National Enduro Series presented by Moose Racing in Ormond Beach, Florida.

