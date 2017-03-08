Former South Carolina soup factory wo...

Former South Carolina soup factory workers still meet, years later

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 6 Read more: Post and Courier

Penny Greer and Mary Bailey have lunch during the 300th meeting of Campbell's Soup Friends' Lunch Group in Sumter last month. Kathryn Godwin has been organizing the meetings since the year after the plant closed in 1991.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sumter Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is Sumter a good place to raise kids? (Oct '08) Feb '17 Mom4 131
Puppy Tails Grooming by Lacey Mullins (Jan '16) Feb '17 lettinghimgo4ever 6
Looking 4 Rasharn D. Gibson (Aug '07) Jan '17 Mstbrown 11
gay skype #crossdresser (Jul '15) Dec '16 Sexttoo 2
Pastor Larry Durant Charged with Sex Crimes wit... (Jun '13) Oct '16 Sarge 22
dump trump Oct '16 Sarge 2
News Marshall Vann Page Oct '16 Take noticed 2
See all Sumter Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sumter Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Sumter County was issued at March 12 at 2:42PM EDT

Sumter Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sumter Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
 

Sumter, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,885 • Total comments across all topics: 279,503,734

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC