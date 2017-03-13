Fifteen South Carolina candidates vie...

Fifteen South Carolina candidates vie to succeed Mick Mulvaney in Congress

Monday Mar 13 Read more: Post and Courier

Fifteen candidates have filed in a special election to succeed Mick Mulvaney in Congress and represent a district that stretches from the Charlotte suburbs to Sumter. Seven Republicans, three Democrats and five third-party hopefuls will vie for the 5th District seat held by the Indian Land Republican until he accepted a job as President Donald Trump's budget chief.

