Deputies: Man severely maims girlfriend by setting her on fire
A 44-year-old Sumter man is behind bars after what Sumter County sheriff's deputies said he did to his girlfriend, severely maiming her. Roy Billy Hulon stands charged with attempted murder and domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature following a March 29 incident on Pridgen Lane.
