Deputies: Man severely maims girlfrie...

Deputies: Man severely maims girlfriend by setting her on fire

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: WMBF

A 44-year-old Sumter man is behind bars after what Sumter County sheriff's deputies said he did to his girlfriend, severely maiming her. Roy Billy Hulon stands charged with attempted murder and domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature following a March 29 incident on Pridgen Lane.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sumter Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Puppy Tails Grooming by Lacey Mullins (Jan '16) Mar 28 Louise 7
Review: Proactive Auto & Finance LLC (Sep '13) Mar 24 Too trusting 2
Is Sumter a good place to raise kids? (Oct '08) Mar 18 Captain Blasio 134
Looking 4 Rasharn D. Gibson (Aug '07) Jan '17 Mstbrown 11
gay skype #crossdresser (Jul '15) Dec '16 Sexttoo 2
Pastor Larry Durant Charged with Sex Crimes wit... (Jun '13) Oct '16 Sarge 22
dump trump Oct '16 Sarge 2
See all Sumter Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sumter Forum Now

Sumter Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sumter Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Death Penalty
 

Sumter, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,727 • Total comments across all topics: 279,979,757

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC