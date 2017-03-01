Columbia Searches for Ways to Build N...

Columbia Searches for Ways to Build New City Hall

The City of Columbia could move its operations to a new central municipal complex on both sides of Laurel Street between Main and Sumter - and it might even partner with private businesses to do so. The city has asked developers to submit proposals by March 24 for a multi-use municipal project that would include a new parking deck and "residential and/or retail/commercial space."

