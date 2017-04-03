Alleged aggressor in Midlands road ra...

Alleged aggressor in Midlands road rage incident killed in crash

Thursday Mar 30 Read more: WIS-TV Columbia

A Sumter woman was killed on Wednesday in a vehicle accident caused by an alleged road rage incident where she was the aggressor. The South Carolina Highway Patrol says 24-year-old Teona Tyler was killed when she was ejected from her car on Dubose Siding Road on Tuesday.

