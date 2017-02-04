Why Diane Goodstein Lost

Lowcountry, S.C. circuit court judge Diane Goodstein withdrew her name from consideration as a Supreme Court candidate shortly before members of the S.C. General Assembly voted on judicial posts last week. Goodstein's decision left another circuit court judge - George C. "Buck" James of Sumter, S.C. - as the last candidate standing for this seat, which he won by acclimation.

