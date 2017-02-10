Sumter National Enduro Highlights 201...

Sumter National Enduro Highlights 2017 | VIDEO

Friday Feb 10

After over 60 miles of racing, only one second separated the top two finishers at the opening round of the 2017 Kenda AMA National Enduro Series presented by Moose Racing in Sumter, South Carolina, as SRT Racing's Steward Baylor topped FMF/KTM Factory Off-road Racing's Kailub Russell in a tense and exciting display of competition that was most surely a preview of what's to come during the remaining eight rounds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dirt Rider Magazine.

Sumter, SC

