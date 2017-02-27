Search suspended for missing 80-year-old Sumter woman
It's now been nine days since a Sumter woman went missing and what happened to her is still a mystery. A group of volunteers joined investigators on the search for 80-year-old Barbara Nave on Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sumter Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Sumter a good place to raise kids? (Oct '08)
|Feb 9
|Mom4
|131
|Puppy Tails Grooming by Lacey Mullins (Jan '16)
|Feb 5
|lettinghimgo4ever
|6
|Looking 4 Rasharn D. Gibson (Aug '07)
|Jan '17
|Mstbrown
|11
|gay skype #crossdresser (Jul '15)
|Dec '16
|Sexttoo
|2
|Pastor Larry Durant Charged with Sex Crimes wit... (Jun '13)
|Oct '16
|Sarge
|22
|dump trump
|Oct '16
|Sarge
|2
|Marshall Vann Page
|Oct '16
|Take noticed
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sumter Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC