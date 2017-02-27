Search continues for missing Sumter C...

Search continues for missing Sumter Co. woman

Wednesday Feb 22

Police tell us they're interviewing some of the last people to have been with Barbara Nave. Nave was last seen Feb. 9 near her home just off Highway 521.

Sumter, SC

