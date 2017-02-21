Please Share: 80-year-old woman missing in Sumter
An 80-year-old woman has gone missing and the Sumter County Sheriff's Office needs your help in locating here. Barbara Nave has not been seen at her home, located on South Tondaleia Drive off 521 South, for several days.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIS-TV Columbia.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sumter Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Sumter a good place to raise kids? (Oct '08)
|Feb 9
|Mom4
|131
|Puppy Tails Grooming by Lacey Mullins (Jan '16)
|Feb 5
|lettinghimgo4ever
|6
|Looking 4 Rasharn D. Gibson (Aug '07)
|Jan '17
|Mstbrown
|11
|gay skype #crossdresser (Jul '15)
|Dec '16
|Sexttoo
|2
|Pastor Larry Durant Charged with Sex Crimes wit... (Jun '13)
|Oct '16
|Sarge
|22
|dump trump
|Oct '16
|Sarge
|2
|Marshall Vann Page
|Oct '16
|Take noticed
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sumter Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC