Parents complain late bus pick-up led to 26 tardies so far this school year

Wednesday Feb 1

A Sumter family says the school bus has been late more than 20 times this year to pick up their children. The Giampopos live in Wedgefield and say they wake up early to have their two children ready for the school bus.

