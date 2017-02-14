Nil Ultra: Ideological Fallout From SC Supreme Court Race
The recently-concluded judicial elections in South Carolina - including the election of George C. "Buck" James of Sumter to the S.C. Supreme Court - had the State House hopping for the first few weeks of session. So many judicial candidates were jockeying for position that the state's Bureau of Protective Services actually banned them from blocking the ramp in the State House parking garage; a favorite haunt of would-be-judges desperate for face time with legislators.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FITSNews.
Add your comments below
Sumter Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Sumter a good place to raise kids? (Oct '08)
|Feb 9
|Mom4
|131
|Puppy Tails Grooming by Lacey Mullins (Jan '16)
|Feb 5
|lettinghimgo4ever
|6
|Looking 4 Rasharn D. Gibson (Aug '07)
|Jan '17
|Mstbrown
|11
|gay skype #crossdresser (Jul '15)
|Dec '16
|Sexttoo
|2
|Pastor Larry Durant Charged with Sex Crimes wit... (Jun '13)
|Oct '16
|Sarge
|22
|dump trump
|Oct '16
|Sarge
|2
|Marshall Vann Page
|Oct '16
|Take noticed
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sumter Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC