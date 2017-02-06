Magazine #5: Oakland Supercross, Triumph Street Cup Testa
Cycle News Magazine #5: Oakland Supercross, Triumph Street Cup Test In this week's issue of Cycle News magazine, we have full coverage of the Oakland Supercross, where Eli Tomac, once again, kicked it into overdrive and captured his second win in a row. In Sumter, South Carolina, the 2017 Kenda AMA National Enduro Series got into gear, and we have coverage.
