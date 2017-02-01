Legislators elect Sumter judge to sta...

Legislators elect Sumter judge to statea s highest court

46 min ago

A Circuit Court judge from Sumter is South Carolina's newest Supreme Court justice. Legislators officially elected Judge George James to the state's highest court Wednesday.

Sumter, SC

