Legislators elect Sumter judge to statea s highest court
A Circuit Court judge from Sumter is South Carolina's newest Supreme Court justice. Legislators officially elected Judge George James to the state's highest court Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Carolina Lawyers Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sumter Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking 4 Rasharn D. Gibson (Aug '07)
|Jan 4
|Mstbrown
|11
|gay skype #crossdresser (Jul '15)
|Dec '16
|Sexttoo
|2
|Pastor Larry Durant Charged with Sex Crimes wit... (Jun '13)
|Oct '16
|Sarge
|22
|dump trump
|Oct '16
|Sarge
|2
|Marshall Vann Page
|Oct '16
|Take noticed
|2
|Is Sumter a good place to raise kids? (Oct '08)
|Sep '16
|Take noticed
|130
|Welch decedent's (May '16)
|May '16
|Welchdennis family
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sumter Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC