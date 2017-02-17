It's your information, after all

Monday Feb 13

Two of the first bills on the S.C. Legislature's agenda this session would strengthen the people's access to public information. Government at all levels has become increasingly complex, and the public's trust in governmental bodies, including elected officials and police, has eroded.

