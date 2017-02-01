Here Are Your New Judges, South Carolina

Here Are Your New Judges, South Carolina

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 1 Read more: FITSNews

South Carolina state lawmakers elected new judges this week - including a new justice to the S.C. Supreme Court. Of course FITSNews readers already knew that - and already knew the outcome of the high court race .

Start the conversation, or Read more at FITSNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sumter Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Puppy Tails Grooming by Lacey Mullins (Jan '16) Feb 5 lettinghimgo4ever 6
Looking 4 Rasharn D. Gibson (Aug '07) Jan '17 Mstbrown 11
gay skype #crossdresser (Jul '15) Dec '16 Sexttoo 2
Pastor Larry Durant Charged with Sex Crimes wit... (Jun '13) Oct '16 Sarge 22
dump trump Oct '16 Sarge 2
News Marshall Vann Page Oct '16 Take noticed 2
Is Sumter a good place to raise kids? (Oct '08) Sep '16 Take noticed 130
See all Sumter Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sumter Forum Now

Sumter Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sumter Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Gunman
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Kanye West
  5. Afghanistan
 

Sumter, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,638 • Total comments across all topics: 278,666,289

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC