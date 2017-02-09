Davis, Shealy to wed
Mr. and Mrs. Warren Davis of Little Mountain announce the engagement of their daughter, Kristin Ann Davis, to Bradley David Shealy, son of Ms. Mary Shealy of Chapin and Mr. & Mrs. Dean Shealy of Little Mountain.
