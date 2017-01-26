WIS Answers Your Questions About the Affordable Care Act
Right now, we don't know what lawmakers are going to do but we do know any changes made to the healthcare system won't be implemented until 2018, at the earliest. That means, the ACA is still the law and if you do not have health insurance you could be hit with a penalty.
