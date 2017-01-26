WIS Answers Your Questions About the ...

WIS Answers Your Questions About the Affordable Care Act

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: WIS-TV Columbia

Right now, we don't know what lawmakers are going to do but we do know any changes made to the healthcare system won't be implemented until 2018, at the earliest. That means, the ACA is still the law and if you do not have health insurance you could be hit with a penalty.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIS-TV Columbia.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sumter Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking 4 Rasharn D. Gibson (Aug '07) Jan 4 Mstbrown 11
gay skype #crossdresser (Jul '15) Dec '16 Sexttoo 2
Pastor Larry Durant Charged with Sex Crimes wit... (Jun '13) Oct '16 Sarge 22
dump trump Oct '16 Sarge 2
News Marshall Vann Page Oct '16 Take noticed 2
Is Sumter a good place to raise kids? (Oct '08) Sep '16 Take noticed 130
Welch decedent's (May '16) May '16 Welchdennis family 1
See all Sumter Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sumter Forum Now

Sumter Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sumter Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iraq
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
 

Sumter, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,330 • Total comments across all topics: 278,392,998

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC