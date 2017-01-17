Sumter man, shot during December robb...

Sumter man, shot during December robbery, arrested for illegal gambling operation

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 12 Read more: WIS-TV Columbia

A Sumter man shot during an alleged armed robbery in December 2016 was arrested and charged with running a gambling operation, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office. William Michael Cox, Jr., 25, turned himself in following his release from the hospital on Jan. 10. Cox reported the robbery attempt on Dec. 28 after two men allegedly kicked in a door and forced Cox to show them where he was allegedly hiding money.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIS-TV Columbia.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sumter Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking 4 Rasharn D. Gibson (Aug '07) Jan 4 Mstbrown 11
gay skype #crossdresser (Jul '15) Dec '16 Sexttoo 2
Pastor Larry Durant Charged with Sex Crimes wit... (Jun '13) Oct '16 Sarge 22
dump trump Oct '16 Sarge 2
News Marshall Vann Page Oct '16 Take noticed 2
Is Sumter a good place to raise kids? (Oct '08) Sep '16 Take noticed 130
Welch decedent's (May '16) May '16 Welchdennis family 1
See all Sumter Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sumter Forum Now

Sumter Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sumter Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Sumter, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,360 • Total comments across all topics: 278,156,917

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC