Sumter man, shot during December robbery, arrested for illegal gambling operation
A Sumter man shot during an alleged armed robbery in December 2016 was arrested and charged with running a gambling operation, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office. William Michael Cox, Jr., 25, turned himself in following his release from the hospital on Jan. 10. Cox reported the robbery attempt on Dec. 28 after two men allegedly kicked in a door and forced Cox to show them where he was allegedly hiding money.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIS-TV Columbia.
Add your comments below
Sumter Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking 4 Rasharn D. Gibson (Aug '07)
|Jan 4
|Mstbrown
|11
|gay skype #crossdresser (Jul '15)
|Dec '16
|Sexttoo
|2
|Pastor Larry Durant Charged with Sex Crimes wit... (Jun '13)
|Oct '16
|Sarge
|22
|dump trump
|Oct '16
|Sarge
|2
|Marshall Vann Page
|Oct '16
|Take noticed
|2
|Is Sumter a good place to raise kids? (Oct '08)
|Sep '16
|Take noticed
|130
|Welch decedent's (May '16)
|May '16
|Welchdennis family
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sumter Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC