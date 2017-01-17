Sumter man, shot during December robbery, arrested for illegal gambling operation

A Sumter man shot during an alleged armed robbery in December 2016 was arrested and charged with running a gambling operation, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office. William Michael Cox, Jr., 25, turned himself in following his release from the hospital on Jan. 10. Cox reported the robbery attempt on Dec. 28 after two men allegedly kicked in a door and forced Cox to show them where he was allegedly hiding money.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIS-TV Columbia.